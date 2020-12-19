Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CO stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $5.25.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.07 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.17% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 89.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 432,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 203,965 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 8.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

