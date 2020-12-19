Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Rfinex, HADAX and Indodax. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $142,925.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,806,486 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Rfinex, HADAX and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

