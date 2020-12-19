Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.36

Shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.36 and traded as high as $23.43. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 280,432 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.69% of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

