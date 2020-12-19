Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.63

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.63 and traded as high as $24.30. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 51,173 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.95% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

