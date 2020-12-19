Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GLOB has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Globant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered Globant from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.50.

NYSE GLOB traded up $5.57 on Friday, hitting $213.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,967. Globant has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $213.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 1,104.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

