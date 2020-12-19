GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) (CVE:GMV) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) (CVE:GMV) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.24. GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) from C$1.07 to C$0.62 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$13.35 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.

About GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) (CVE:GMV)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project consisting of 40 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.