Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,637.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, David Golub bought 1,961 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,610.88.

On Friday, December 4th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, David Golub purchased 1,755 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $24,745.50.

On Friday, November 27th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $28,040.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, David Golub purchased 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $258,600.00.

On Monday, October 26th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, David Golub purchased 4,100 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,227.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00.

On Monday, October 19th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $66,800.00.

GBDC opened at $13.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 99.94 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 68.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

