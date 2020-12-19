Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) (LON:GDWN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3,329.30

Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) (LON:GDWN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,329.30 and traded as low as $3,050.00. Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) shares last traded at $3,140.00, with a volume of 4,467 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £234.82 million and a P/E ratio of 30.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,331.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,070.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In related news, insider Steven Charles Birks sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,950 ($38.54), for a total transaction of £274,350 ($358,440.03).

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

