Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Up 6.9%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s stock price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 949,449 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 628,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

GOSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, Director Faheem Hasnain acquired 96,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $999,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 102,020 shares of company stock worth $1,053,802. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,743,000 after purchasing an additional 254,417 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 27,906 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 99,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

