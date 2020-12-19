Gossip Coin Hits Market Cap of $38,062.56 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 45.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $38,062.56 and approximately $13.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00034966 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001583 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002089 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net .

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

