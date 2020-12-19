Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of GRVY stock opened at $207.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.72. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $207.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Gravity by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 34,362 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



