Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 50,307 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMSF. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 413.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.32. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.44. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $81.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMSF. ValuEngine downgraded AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded AMERISAFE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other AMERISAFE news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $97,045.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

