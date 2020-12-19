Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 727,061 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 361.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 727,061 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.86% of Franklin Street Properties worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 705,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 40,432 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $4.36 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.85.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21).

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.