Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176,282 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 386,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 290,021 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $920.94 million, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.