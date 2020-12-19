Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in BRP were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth about $211,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $67.52 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $68.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 3.03.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 2.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.