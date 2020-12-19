Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $323,000 Stake in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Systemax were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Systemax by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Systemax by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Systemax in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Systemax in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Systemax in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas Eugene Clark sold 14,001 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $505,856.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,821.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ritesh Chaturbedi sold 3,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $113,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $204,654.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,608 shares of company stock worth $6,874,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

SYX opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. Systemax Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.00 million. Systemax had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

