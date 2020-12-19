Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 23,703 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 206.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Papa John’s International worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 18,155 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,266,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PZZA opened at $90.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average of $85.71. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PZZA. BidaskClub raised Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.41.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.