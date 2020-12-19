Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 111,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 155,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 373,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.45.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

