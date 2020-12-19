Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,664 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,168,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 64,363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total value of $1,869,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $62,574.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 685,653 shares of company stock valued at $36,113,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

