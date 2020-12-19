Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 67,388 Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 82.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,388 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 70.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 64.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18,255 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 6.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 296.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 70,792 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Shares of RRD stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.34.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.