Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTBIF. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS GTBIF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.36. 329,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,514. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

