GreenMed 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. One GreenMed token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. GreenMed has a market cap of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GreenMed

GRMD is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

