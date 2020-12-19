Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) & Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Critical Survey

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Euronav alerts:

This table compares Euronav and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 47.83% 27.32% 16.50% Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Euronav shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Euronav and Grindrod Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $932.38 million 1.92 $112.23 million $0.55 14.82 Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million N/A N/A ($1.11) -3.20

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than Grindrod Shipping. Grindrod Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euronav, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Euronav has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Euronav and Grindrod Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 2 4 0 2.67 Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00

Euronav presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 50.31%. Grindrod Shipping has a consensus price target of $11.55, suggesting a potential upside of 225.35%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Euronav.

Summary

Euronav beats Grindrod Shipping on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of five owned tankers and two long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.