GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $38.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 773.15 and a beta of 3.10. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $39.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $15,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $223,187.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,079.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth $11,366,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,156,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 468,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 246,038 shares in the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.