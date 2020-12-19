Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys Shares of 14,527 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $350,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $781,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 28,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $339,700. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $32.77 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

