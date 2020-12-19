Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in YETI by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in YETI by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 60,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $3,764,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,488,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,938 shares of company stock worth $16,805,577. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.87.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.