Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 100.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 258,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 32,561 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:LGI opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

