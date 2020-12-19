Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $353,000 in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 88.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $425,062.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,424.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DCI opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

