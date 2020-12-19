Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 211.6% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,673,000 after purchasing an additional 290,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,515,000 after purchasing an additional 136,257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 804.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 124,679 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,031.9% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 92,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $175.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.47. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $186.32.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $168,860.00. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $525,371.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.69.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

