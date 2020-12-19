Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,647 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 84,966 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 414.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 95.17%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWN. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

