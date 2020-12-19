Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,483 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,116,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,894,000 after buying an additional 1,968,660 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,059,000 after buying an additional 910,087 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 4,126,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,513,000 after purchasing an additional 316,626 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -52.65, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

