Guider (GDR) Achieves Market Cap of $11,893.26

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Guider has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $11,893.26 and $46.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00057081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.00370444 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00026209 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

