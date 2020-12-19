Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 4,577 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $572,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,107.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GWRE opened at $125.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average of $111.38. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -322.36 and a beta of 1.35. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $129.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

