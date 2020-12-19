GXChain (GXC) Market Cap Reaches $26.29 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $26.29 million and approximately $10.24 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000357 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,836,091 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.