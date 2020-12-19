Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) PT Raised to $139.00 at Morgan Stanley

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $139.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HAE. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $119.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.28. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $126.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,442 shares of company stock valued at $152,957 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

