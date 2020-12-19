Hainan Meilan International Airport (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. 385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hainan Meilan International Airport in a research note on Sunday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24.

About Hainan Meilan International Airport (OTCMKTS:HMCTF)

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling, and passenger services.

