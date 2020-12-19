Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HAL. Cowen raised their target price on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 231.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $60,980,000 after buying an additional 3,281,131 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Halliburton by 1,355.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,625,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,186 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 261.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,423,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,692,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $348,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,025 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

