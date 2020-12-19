Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLNE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.60.

HLNE stock opened at $81.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $84.55.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 50.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,104,000 after purchasing an additional 330,016 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,460,000 after purchasing an additional 33,574 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,595,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,496,000 after purchasing an additional 201,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 750,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,563,000 after purchasing an additional 80,941 shares in the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

