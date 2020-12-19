Harmony Hits One Day Volume of $5.11 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Harmony has a total market cap of $42.87 million and $5.11 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony token can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. During the last week, Harmony has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00057798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00387053 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00026241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $572.40 or 0.02395041 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,234,250,415 tokens. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.