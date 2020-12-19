Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.60.

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $93.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.22.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,355 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,140.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 20.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

