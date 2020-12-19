HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 3,931.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $113,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

