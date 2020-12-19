Head-To-Head Analysis: Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) vs. DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) and DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Equitrans Midstream and DCP Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitrans Midstream 1.40% 15.27% 5.43% DCP Midstream -6.07% 6.83% 2.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equitrans Midstream and DCP Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitrans Midstream $1.63 billion 2.23 -$203.74 million $3.00 2.80 DCP Midstream $7.63 billion 0.52 $17.00 million $1.04 18.40

DCP Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Equitrans Midstream. Equitrans Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DCP Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Equitrans Midstream and DCP Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitrans Midstream 0 2 1 0 2.33 DCP Midstream 1 8 4 0 2.23

Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.80%. DCP Midstream has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.63%. Given Equitrans Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Equitrans Midstream is more favorable than DCP Midstream.

Risk and Volatility

Equitrans Midstream has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DCP Midstream has a beta of 3.73, meaning that its share price is 273% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Equitrans Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. DCP Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Equitrans Midstream pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DCP Midstream pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equitrans Midstream has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and DCP Midstream has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Equitrans Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of DCP Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Equitrans Midstream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of DCP Midstream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equitrans Midstream beats DCP Midstream on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines. Its Transmission and Storage System segment comprises 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipeline that connects to seven interstate pipelines and local distribution companies. The Water System segment include two independent systems comprised approximately 180 miles of pipeline that deliver fresh water from the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways. Equitrans Midstream Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering condensate. The company owns and operates approximately 44 natural gas processing plants and 51,000 miles of natural gas gathering and transmission systems. It serves petrochemical and refining companies, and retail propane distributors. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

