Head to Head Comparison: Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) vs. NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and NetScout Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A NetScout Systems 2.61% 4.77% 2.99%

Volatility and Risk

Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetScout Systems has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and NetScout Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A NetScout Systems $891.82 million 2.27 -$2.75 million $1.00 27.51

Eviation Aircraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NetScout Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eviation Aircraft and NetScout Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A NetScout Systems 0 3 0 0 2.00

NetScout Systems has a consensus target price of $24.67, suggesting a potential downside of 10.34%. Given NetScout Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NetScout Systems is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of NetScout Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of NetScout Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NetScout Systems beats Eviation Aircraft on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eviation Aircraft Company Profile

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks. It also provides nGeniusPULSE, an active testing tool that enables enterprises to identify infrastructure performance issues and determine application availability, reliability, and performance; and nGenius Business Analytics solution, which enables service providers to analyze their network traffic. In addition, the company offers ISNG, an advanced passive network probe; packet flow systems that deliver targeted network traffic access to various monitoring and security tools and systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic. Further, it provides security solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect their networks against distributed denial of service attacks under the Arbor brand; and threat detection solutions to identify and investigate potential advanced network threats. The company serves enterprise customers in industries, including financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, cable operators, Internet service providers, and cloud providers; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. It has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

