Head to Head Comparison: Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) versus Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) and Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and Gibson Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outokumpu Oyj $7.17 billion 0.23 -$84.00 million ($0.10) -20.40 Gibson Energy $5.53 billion 0.45 $137.83 million N/A N/A

Gibson Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outokumpu Oyj.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Gibson Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Outokumpu Oyj and Gibson Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outokumpu Oyj 1 2 3 0 2.33 Gibson Energy 0 6 8 0 2.57

Gibson Energy has a consensus price target of $23.90, indicating a potential upside of 41.64%. Given Gibson Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gibson Energy is more favorable than Outokumpu Oyj.

Profitability

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and Gibson Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outokumpu Oyj -0.95% -2.21% -0.94% Gibson Energy 2.71% 19.16% 4.91%

Summary

Gibson Energy beats Outokumpu Oyj on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates. The company also provides various grades of ferrochrome; and by-products, such as OKTO insulation and aggregates, and croval. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; and energy and heavy industries. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc., a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, combined vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

