Head-To-Head Comparison: Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) versus United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) and United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. United Utilities Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Xcel Energy pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Utilities Group pays out 86.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Xcel Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Xcel Energy and United Utilities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Energy 12.50% 10.56% 2.73% United Utilities Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xcel Energy and United Utilities Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Energy 1 4 0 0 1.80 United Utilities Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

Xcel Energy currently has a consensus price target of $73.60, indicating a potential upside of 11.35%. Given Xcel Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Xcel Energy is more favorable than United Utilities Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of Xcel Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of United Utilities Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Utilities Group has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xcel Energy and United Utilities Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Energy $11.53 billion 3.01 $1.37 billion $2.64 25.04 United Utilities Group $2.38 billion 3.58 $135.79 million $1.62 15.43

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than United Utilities Group. United Utilities Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xcel Energy beats United Utilities Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works. It serves 3 million households and 200,000 business customers. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

