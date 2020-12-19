Head-To-Head Review: Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) and PreVu (OTCMKTS:PRVU)

PreVu (OTCMKTS:PRVU) and Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PreVu and Lands’ End’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PreVu N/A N/A N/A Lands’ End 1.14% 5.85% 1.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PreVu and Lands’ End, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PreVu 0 0 0 0 N/A Lands’ End 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lands’ End has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.44%. Given Lands’ End’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lands’ End is more favorable than PreVu.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of Lands’ End shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.6% of PreVu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Lands’ End shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PreVu has a beta of -15.73, suggesting that its stock price is 1,673% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lands’ End has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PreVu and Lands’ End’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PreVu N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lands’ End $1.45 billion 0.43 $19.29 million $0.60 32.23

Lands’ End has higher revenue and earnings than PreVu.

Summary

Lands’ End beats PreVu on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PreVu

PreVu, Inc. retails leather accessories, outerwear, and apparel through stores in the United States. Its products include men's and women's fashion leather jackets, handbags, and other accessories. The company offers its products under various trade names, brand names, trademarks, and service marks, including M. Julian, Maxima, Pelle Studio, Wilsons The Leather Experts, Tannery West, Georgetown Leather Design, The Wallet Works, Wilsons Leather, Wilsons Leather Outlet, Handcrafted by Wilsons The Leather Experts, and Vintage by Wilsons The Leather Experts. The company offers its products through its stores in malls and airports. PreVu, Inc. was formerly known as Wilsons The Leather Experts Inc. and changed its name to PreVu, Inc. in July 2008. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. On September 12, 2008, PreVu, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. It is in joint administration with River Hills PreVu, Inc.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc. operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations. As of January 31, 2020, it operated 25 Lands' End stores. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.

