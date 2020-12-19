Head-To-Head Review: QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A -4,968.86% i3 Verticals -0.28% 10.30% 5.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for QDM International and i3 Verticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A i3 Verticals 0 0 5 1 3.17

i3 Verticals has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.57%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than QDM International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.2% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of QDM International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of i3 Verticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

QDM International has a beta of -4.21, meaning that its share price is 521% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QDM International and i3 Verticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A i3 Verticals $150.13 million 6.68 -$420,000.00 $0.51 63.78

i3 Verticals has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats QDM International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QDM International

QDM International Inc. focuses on operating as a telemedicine company in Florida and Georgia. It provides Connect-a-Doc telemedicine kits that include digital otoscope, stethoscope, blood pressure cuff, thermometer and high definition, and dental and dermatology cameras for schools that desire to provide a higher level of healthcare to their students but are unable to keep a full time school nurse available. The company offers standard telemedicine care for non-life-threatening situations, including acute illness or injury care; dermatology examinations of rashes and lesions; diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or referral; administering scheduled medications; prescribing non-narcotic medications through e-prescription directly to the student's designated pharmacy; mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems; and consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues. The company was formerly known as 24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. and changed its name to QDM International Inc. in April 2020. QDM International Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

