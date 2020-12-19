Head to Head Survey: Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and QCR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares $117.03 million 2.78 $49.85 million $1.20 13.05 QCR $294.84 million 2.16 $57.41 million $3.66 11.01

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Capital Bancshares. QCR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and QCR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 QCR 0 1 3 0 2.75

Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.60%. QCR has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.69%. Given QCR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QCR is more favorable than Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and QCR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares 17.73% 5.91% 0.69% QCR 18.59% 10.74% 1.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of QCR shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of QCR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QCR has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QCR beats Atlantic Capital Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans. In addition, the company offers cash and treasury management, capital market, payment processing, commercial and not-for-profit banking, payroll, electronic payment, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and medium sized businesses and commercial enterprises, franchisees, not for profit enterprises, commercial real estate developers and individual clients, public real estate investment trusts and other commercial real estate clients, and professional services businesses. The company primarily operates a loan production office in Cobb County, Georgia; and 5 additional locations located in Cobb County, Fulton County, and Athens-Clarke County, Georgia; and Hamilton County, Tennessee. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. Its loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, the company engages in leasing machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuing trust preferred securities. It serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Springfield communities. QCR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.