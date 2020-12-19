HempCoin Price Reaches $0.0071 on Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $3,714.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin's total supply is 259,795,140 coins and its circulating supply is 259,659,990 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. HempCoin's official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch.

The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

HempCoin Coin Trading

