Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Down 13.1%

Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) were down 13.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.80 and last traded at $35.22. Approximately 3,771,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 372% from the average daily volume of 799,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLHR shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 4.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

